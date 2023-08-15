Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .186 in his past 10 games, 119 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the White Sox.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 walks while batting .226.
- Santana has had a hit in 63 of 108 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (20.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 108), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has an RBI in 37 of 108 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season (40 of 108), with two or more runs eight times (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|8
|.232
|AVG
|.147
|.323
|OBP
|.194
|.384
|SLG
|.324
|15
|XBH
|2
|5
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|4
|31/22
|K/BB
|5/2
|4
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 132 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Miller (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.