The Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) aim to add on to their eight-game winning streak when they play the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will look to Bobby Miller (6-2) against the Brewers and Adrian Houser (4-3).

Brewers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (6-2, 3.89 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.38 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will send Houser (4-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .290 against him.

Houser enters this game with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Houser will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (6-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.240 in 13 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

