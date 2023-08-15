Freddie Freeman and Carlos Santana will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 125 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 513 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.02 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.223 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Adrian Houser (4-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Houser will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Adrian Houser Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers - Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer

