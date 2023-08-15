Adrian Houser will start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Brewers have +180 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 9 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those games.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 52 of its 119 chances.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 32-27 28-23 37-31 49-35 16-19

