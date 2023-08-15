Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) and Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on August 15.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (6-2, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.38 ERA).

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The previous 10 Brewers games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (513 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule