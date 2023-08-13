Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs White Sox Player Props
|Brewers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs White Sox
|Brewers vs White Sox Odds
|Brewers vs White Sox Prediction
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .203 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 46 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 106 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.0% of those games.
- In 15.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.219
|AVG
|.186
|.296
|OBP
|.279
|.438
|SLG
|.322
|20
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|22
|60/22
|K/BB
|58/24
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 44th, 1.409 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.