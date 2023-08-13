William Contreras -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .278.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 69.4% of his games this year (68 of 98), with multiple hits 31 times (31.6%).

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has an RBI in 36 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .276 AVG .280 .353 OBP .341 .442 SLG .456 19 XBH 20 5 HR 7 24 RBI 30 32/21 K/BB 51/15 0 SB 1

