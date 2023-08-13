Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 127 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .469.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Yelich will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 71.1% of his games this year (81 of 114), with more than one hit 34 times (29.8%).

Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (13.2%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has had an RBI in 42 games this season (36.8%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (49.1%), including 22 multi-run games (19.3%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 55 .306 AVG .273 .394 OBP .355 .479 SLG .459 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 32 RBI 33 54/30 K/BB 50/27 13 SB 11

White Sox Pitching Rankings