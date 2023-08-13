The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .226 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 62 of 107 games this season (57.9%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (20.6%).

He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 107), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.6% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 48 .208 AVG .238 .208 OBP .319 .333 SLG .436 1 XBH 22 1 HR 7 2 RBI 36 4/0 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings