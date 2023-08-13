Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (47-71) at 2:10 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (8-8) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (5-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 61 times and won 36, or 59%, of those games.

This season Milwaukee has won 28 of its 48 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Milwaukee has scored 506 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule