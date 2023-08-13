How to Watch the Brewers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 124 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is slugging .380, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers are 26th in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (506 total runs).
- The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.
- Milwaukee's 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.222).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers are sending Freddy Peralta (8-8) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- Peralta is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.
- Peralta is looking for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In four of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
|8/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Bobby Miller
|8/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Lance Lynn
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
|8/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dane Dunning
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.