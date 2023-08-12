Wyndham Clark is set to play in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, taking place from August 10-12.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Clark has scored under par 13 times, while also posting 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Clark has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Clark has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Clark has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.

Clark will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 24 -7 277 2 23 3 6 $10.2M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Clark's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 24th.

Clark has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

TPC Southwind measures 7,243 yards for this tournament, 228 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Southwind has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Clark has played in the past year has been 107 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark finished in the eighth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 86th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Clark was better than 75% of the field at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Clark did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Clark recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.3).

Clark carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that most recent outing, Clark's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Clark finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Clark had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Clark Odds to Win: +3300

