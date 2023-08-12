Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .202 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 46 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 59 of 105 games this season (56.2%), including multiple hits 17 times (16.2%).
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Adames has had an RBI in 29 games this season (27.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.219
|AVG
|.185
|.296
|OBP
|.280
|.438
|SLG
|.323
|20
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|22
|60/22
|K/BB
|57/24
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Scholtens (1-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.06 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
