On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (hitting .258 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has four doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .185.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 17 of 34 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (8.8%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this year (nine of 34), with more than one RBI three times (8.8%).

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .240 AVG .138 .255 OBP .150 .420 SLG .259 5 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 4 16/1 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 2

