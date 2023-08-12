Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He's slashed .259/.322/.438 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Aug. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 5 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

Ty France has 109 hits with 27 doubles, nine home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .256/.330/.384 on the year.

France brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 6 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has collected 116 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a .274/.370/.436 slash line on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .251/.328/.473 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

