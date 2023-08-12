In-gee Chun is in seventh place, at -2, after the first round of the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club.

Looking to wager on In-gee Chun at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

In-gee Chun Insights

Chun has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Chun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Chun has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Chun has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Chun has qualified for the weekend in six consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 29 -3 261 0 13 0 1 $402,098

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Chun has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in her past two appearances at this tournament. Her average finishing position has been fifth.

Chun has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

Chun finished seventh when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Walton Heath Golf Club is set for 6,881 yards.

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 281 yards longer than the average course Chun has played in the past year (6,600 yards).

Chun's Last Time Out

Chun was in the 70th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open ranked in the 44th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.08).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Chun shot better than 81% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Chun recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Chun had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.6).

Chun's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.8.

At that most recent competition, Chun's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Chun finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Chun underperformed compared to the field average of 1.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Chun Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Chun's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.