Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 126 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last outings.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 80 of 113 games this season (70.8%), with more than one hit on 34 occasions (30.1%).
- In 15 games this year, he has homered (13.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.2% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 49.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (19.5%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.306
|AVG
|.273
|.394
|OBP
|.357
|.479
|SLG
|.463
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|33
|54/30
|K/BB
|47/27
|13
|SB
|11
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.06 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.06 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
