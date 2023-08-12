The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana (.262 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-6) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .228 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

Santana has recorded a hit in 62 of 106 games this year (58.5%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has driven home a run in 36 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 54 .208 AVG .228 .208 OBP .308 .333 SLG .417 1 XBH 23 1 HR 8 2 RBI 37 4/0 K/BB 42/25 0 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings