How to Watch NASCAR, F1, IndyCar & More: Auto Racing Streaming Live - Saturday, August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race schedule on Saturday, August 12 includes IndyCar Racing, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and Pro Motocross Championship action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with information on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch IndyCar Racing: Gallagher Grand Prix
- Series: IndyCar Racing
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
Watch Pro Motocross Championship: Unadilla National
- Series: Pro Motocross Championship
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
