The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .202 with 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Adames has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 15.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has an RBI in 28 of 104 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season (38 of 104), with two or more runs 10 times (9.6%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .219 AVG .183 .296 OBP .277 .438 SLG .325 20 XBH 15 12 HR 6 29 RBI 20 60/22 K/BB 56/23 1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings