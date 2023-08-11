Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. White Sox - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has two doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .245.
- Caratini has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has had an RBI in 15 games this season (34.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.0%).
- He has scored in 14 of 43 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.225
|AVG
|.264
|.333
|OBP
|.338
|.380
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|21/10
|K/BB
|14/7
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kopech (5-10) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
