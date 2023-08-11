The Chicago Sky (12-16) will lean on Kahleah Copper (seventh in WNBA, 19.4 points per game) to help them defeat Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.7) and the New York Liberty (22-6) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Sky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are 11-16-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.

New York has been favored by 12.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

When playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 3-0.

A total of 15 out of the Liberty's 27 games this season have gone over the point total.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 27 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.