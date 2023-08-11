Carlos Santana -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .227 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has an RBI in 36 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.2% of his games this season (38 of 105), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings