The Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) and the Chicago White Sox (47-69) will match up on Friday, August 11 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Corbin Burnes getting the nod for the Brewers and Michael Kopech taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-10, 4.43 ERA)

Brewers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 34 out of the 59 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 6-8 (42.9%).

Milwaukee has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 5-5 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 27, or 35.1%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) William Contreras 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Willy Adames 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+120) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

