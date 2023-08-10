Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
As of now the Green Bay Packers have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- A total of eight Packers games last season hit the over.
- Offensively, Green Bay ranked 17th in the with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).
- At home last year, the Packers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.
- As favorites, Green Bay went 5-6. When underdogs, the Packers went 3-3.
- The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.
Packers Impact Players
- On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.
- Also, Jones had 59 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns.
- A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 611 yards (35.9 per game).
- Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (25.0 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6000
