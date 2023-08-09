After batting .310 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chris Flexen) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 123 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this year (78 of 111), with multiple hits 33 times (29.7%).

He has hit a home run in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 111), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 41 games this season (36.9%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55 of 111 games this year, and more than once 22 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .304 AVG .274 .394 OBP .353 .481 SLG .467 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 31 RBI 33 51/30 K/BB 47/25 13 SB 10

