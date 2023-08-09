How to Watch the Brewers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with 121 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).
- The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (489 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- Milwaukee's 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.226).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Houser has recorded five quality starts this season.
- Houser is looking to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Bailey Falter
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
|8/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Bobby Miller
|8/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|-
