The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with 121 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).

The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (489 total runs).

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.226).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Houser has recorded five quality starts this season.

Houser is looking to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Adrian Houser -

