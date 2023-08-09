Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Rockies are listed as +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Brewers (-225). A 9.5-run total is set for this contest.

Brewers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -225 +185 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have gone 33-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.9% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 69.2% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 115 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-61-5).

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-27 29-27 26-23 35-31 45-35 16-19

