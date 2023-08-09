Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) versus the Colorado Rockies (45-68) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on August 9.

The Brewers will call on Adrian Houser (4-3) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-5).

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 4-5.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 33 (56.9%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has entered six games this season favored by -225 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 489 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule