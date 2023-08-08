The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .201.

Adames has gotten a hit in 57 of 103 games this season (55.3%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (16.5%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (14.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this season (26.2%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .218 AVG .183 .294 OBP .277 .426 SLG .325 19 XBH 15 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 60/21 K/BB 56/23 1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings