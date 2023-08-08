Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .201.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 57 of 103 games this season (55.3%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (16.5%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (14.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this season (26.2%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.218
|AVG
|.183
|.294
|OBP
|.277
|.426
|SLG
|.325
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|60/21
|K/BB
|56/23
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Freeland (4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.469), and 63rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.