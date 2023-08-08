Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Victor Caratini -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .252 with two doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Caratini has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this year (54.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (21.4%).
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.239
|AVG
|.264
|.350
|OBP
|.338
|.403
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/10
|K/BB
|14/7
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.53).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.86 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 54th, 1.469 WHIP ranks 59th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 63rd.
