On Tuesday, Tyrone Taylor (batting .241 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .188 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 16 of 32 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 .256 AVG .138 .273 OBP .150 .442 SLG .259 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 15/1 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 2

