As of now the Green Bay Packers are 20th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Packers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay ranked 17th in total offense (337.9 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 away.

Green Bay posted five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 206 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

