The Minnesota Lynx and Courtney Williams will duke it out when the Lynx (13-15) meet the Chicago Sky (12-15) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, August 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago, led by Marina Mabrey with 23 points, picked up a 104-96 win against Dallas in their most recent game. Kahleah Copper added 23 points. Minnesota lost to New York 76-66 in their last game. Napheesa Collier (18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 44.4 FG%) ended the game as Minnesota's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sky vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-165 to win)

Sky (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+140 to win)

Lynx (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-3.5)

Sky (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and The U

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sky Season Stats

This year, the Sky are posting 81 points per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and surrendering 83.4 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

This year, Chicago is pulling down 33.2 boards per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 34.6 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Sky rank fourth in the WNBA with 20.2 assists per game.

Chicago is seventh in the WNBA with 13.7 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 13.2 forced turnovers per game.

The Sky rank third-best in the WNBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.3%. They rank fourth in the league by draining 7.9 treys per contest.

Chicago has been thriving in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.3) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (32.9%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky have been better offensively at home, where they average 82.3 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 79.6 per game. Defensively, they are worse in home games, where they give up 84.4 points per game, versus road games, where they allow opponents to average 82.3 per game.

At home, Chicago averages 3.4 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (31.6 at home, 35 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 0.1 fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.5 at home, 34.6 on the road).

The Sky average 1.9 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (21.1 at home, 19.2 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Chicago commit fewer turnovers at home (12.6 per game) than on the road (14.8). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.2 per game) than on the road (14.3).

The Sky hit 0.6 more three-pointers when playing at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.6). They also shoot a better percentage at home (39.7% in home games compared to 34.9% on the road).

This year, Chicago is averaging 6.9 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 5.5 on the road (while conceding 34.8% shooting from deep in home games compared to 30.6% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have been favored on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've finished 5-5 in those games.

The Sky have a record of 2-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (66.7%).

Chicago's record against the spread is 14-12-0.

Chicago has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Sky a 62.3% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.