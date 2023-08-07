Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .201 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 57 of 103 games this season (55.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (16.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has driven home a run in 27 games this season (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (35.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.218
|AVG
|.183
|.294
|OBP
|.277
|.426
|SLG
|.325
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|60/21
|K/BB
|56/23
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
