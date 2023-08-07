Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .175 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.

In 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), Taylor has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Taylor has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in six of 31 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 19 .231 AVG .138 .250 OBP .150 .359 SLG .259 3 XBH 3 1 HR 2 4 RBI 4 13/1 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings