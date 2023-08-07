Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .175 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • In 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), Taylor has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in six of 31 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 19
.231 AVG .138
.250 OBP .150
.359 SLG .259
3 XBH 3
1 HR 2
4 RBI 4
13/1 K/BB 11/1
2 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert (2-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
