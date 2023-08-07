Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .238.
- Canha has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (51 of 91), with multiple hits 12 times (13.2%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (6.6%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Canha has had an RBI in 20 games this year (22.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 games this year (29.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.239
|.346
|OBP
|.341
|.383
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|16
|26/13
|K/BB
|26/19
|5
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.47).
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
