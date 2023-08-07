Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .238.

Canha has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (51 of 91), with multiple hits 12 times (13.2%).

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (6.6%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Canha has had an RBI in 20 games this year (22.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 games this year (29.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .239 .346 OBP .341 .383 SLG .380 9 XBH 13 3 HR 3 13 RBI 16 26/13 K/BB 26/19 5 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings