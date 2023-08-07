Christian Yelich, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 120 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 39th in slugging.

Yelich has recorded a hit in 76 of 109 games this year (69.7%), including 32 multi-hit games (29.4%).

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.3%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .301 AVG .274 .390 OBP .353 .485 SLG .467 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 31 RBI 33 50/28 K/BB 47/25 13 SB 10

Rockies Pitching Rankings