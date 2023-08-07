Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Christian Yelich, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 120 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Yelich has recorded a hit in 76 of 109 games this year (69.7%), including 32 multi-hit games (29.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.3%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.301
|AVG
|.274
|.390
|OBP
|.353
|.485
|SLG
|.467
|22
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|33
|50/28
|K/BB
|47/25
|13
|SB
|10
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
