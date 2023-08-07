Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Monday, Carlos Santana (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .230 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
- Santana is batting .227 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 61 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has homered in 13 games this season (12.6%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, Santana has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (36.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|5
|.232
|AVG
|.105
|.323
|OBP
|.190
|.384
|SLG
|.263
|15
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|1
|31/22
|K/BB
|3/2
|4
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Lambert (2-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
