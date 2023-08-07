Player props are available for Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (7-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 22nd start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 47th, 1.243 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Aug. 1 6.0 6 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 5.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Reds Jul. 15 6.0 1 0 0 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 5.1 4 3 3 10 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.371/.476 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI (88 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.313/.406 so far this season.

Santana enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a home run and two RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.342/.481 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .245/.327/.372 slash line so far this season.

Profar has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

