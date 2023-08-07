How to Watch the Brewers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will aim to out-hit Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 116 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is slugging .376, the third-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 27th in MLB with a .233 batting average.
- Milwaukee is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (474 total).
- The Brewers are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Brewers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.235).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freddy Peralta (7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Peralta is looking for his third quality start in a row.
- Peralta will look to extend a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Bailey Falter
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.