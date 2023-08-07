Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Monday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +195 odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -250 +195 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have a 32-24 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

In the 113 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-61-5).

The Brewers have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-26 29-27 26-23 34-30 44-35 16-18

