Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and the Colorado Rockies (44-67) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM on August 7.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (7-8) for the Brewers and Peter Lambert (2-2) for the Rockies.

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 32 (57.1%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 2-1 when favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 474 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule