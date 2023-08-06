On Sunday, August 6, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 19.1) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-12) host the Chicago Sky (11-15) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

Sky vs. Wings matchup.

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX

ESPN3 and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have covered 14 times in 26 games with a spread this season.

The Sky have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Dallas has covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Chicago has covered the spread five times this year (5-0 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

A total of 12 out of the Wings' 26 games this season have hit the over.

So far this year, 12 out of the Sky's 25 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

