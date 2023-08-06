Christian Yelich -- hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 120 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 76 of 108 games this season (70.4%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (29.6%).

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (14.8%).

He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 21 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .307 AVG .274 .397 OBP .353 .495 SLG .467 22 XBH 23 7 HR 9 31 RBI 33 49/28 K/BB 47/25 13 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings