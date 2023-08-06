On Sunday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .226 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this season (49 of 86), with at least two hits 15 times (17.4%).

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (27.9%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .240 AVG .211 .324 OBP .307 .416 SLG .317 14 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 53/17 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings