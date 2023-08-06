On Sunday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .226 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
  • Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this season (49 of 86), with at least two hits 15 times (17.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24 games this year (27.9%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 41
.240 AVG .211
.324 OBP .307
.416 SLG .317
14 XBH 8
6 HR 3
24 RBI 14
53/17 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 50th, 1.335 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.