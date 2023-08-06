The Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61) clash on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (1-0) for the Brewers and Johan Oviedo (5-11) for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (5-11, 4.42 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers will send Woodruff to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run.

He has an ERA of .79, a 4 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .882 in two games this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (5-11) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Oviedo is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Oviedo will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

In one of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 50th, 1.335 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th.

Johan Oviedo vs. Brewers

He will take the hill against a Brewers offense that is hitting .234 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .378 (28th in the league) with 116 total home runs (22nd in MLB play).

Oviedo has pitched five innings, giving up eight earned runs on nine hits while striking out one against the Brewers this season.

