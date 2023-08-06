On Sunday, August 6 at 2:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61) at American Family Field. Brandon Woodruff will get the ball for the Brewers, while Johan Oviedo will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Pirates have +170 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (5-11, 4.42 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 55 times and won 32, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 3-3 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (40.9%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 4-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Mark Canha 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 11th 1st Win NL Central +105 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.