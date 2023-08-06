How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Bryan Reynolds will lead the Pittsburgh Pirates into a matchup with Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 116 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee is slugging .378, the third-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 473 (4.2 per game).
- The Brewers are 23rd in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- Milwaukee's 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.239).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Woodruff (1-0) starts for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday, April 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Bailey Falter
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
