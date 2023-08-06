Bryan Reynolds will lead the Pittsburgh Pirates into a matchup with Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at American Family Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 116 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .378, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 473 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers are 23rd in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.239).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff (1-0) starts for the Brewers, his third of the season.

His last time out was on Saturday, April 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.