The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +170 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -210 +170 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers are 32-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.2% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 67.7% chance to win.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 47 times this season for a 47-60-5 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have gone 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-25 29-27 26-22 34-30 44-34 16-18

